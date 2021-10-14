Joe Nichols Concert Cancelled at Calumet Theatre

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The biggest name coming to the Calumet Theatre has been cancelled. Joe Nichols, whose concert was originally scheduled for May of 2020, had a number of other venues cancel shows in the region. Dan Jamison, the Executive Director for the Calumet Theatre Company, says that the board was disappointed by the news from Nichols’ team.

This is the third time this show has been either moved or cancelled. And has been a point of issue among theatre members, the board and people who bought tickets. Logistically for Nichols and his crew, making the trip did not make sense at this time, and he hopes to come back. The Calumet Theatre Company plans to reach out to ticket holders and offer a plan to remedy the problem.

