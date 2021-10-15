Treat Street Comes Back to Houghton

Halloween is just around the corner and the city of Houghton is very excited. This weekend downtown Houghton will be cleared so trick-or-treaters can safely collect a sack of goodies. City Manager Eric Waara says this year’s festivities will even include a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.

After the long year treat street encourages kids and parents to dress up in their favorite costumes. Even the weather seems to be cooperating. Saturday should be a perfect fall day for kids to gather treats from downtown businesses.

Traffic will be re-routed for Treat Street. And will follow Franklin Square to Lakeshore Drive. Cars will re-enter Sharon Avenue from Quincy Street, by The Ambassador. Treat Street goes from 4 to 7 pm. And the pony rides and petting zoo will be at The Vault parking deck starting at 3 pm. So trick or treat yourself to a great time with family and friends.