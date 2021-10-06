2021 D1 All-UP Tennis Team named

4 hours ago David Cesefske

KINGSFORD, Mich. – The 2021 All-UP Tennis team of Singles competition and doubles play have been named as well as the Player of the year in Lillian Nelson of Negaunee along with the D-1 Coach of the year honors going to The Patriots own Sarah massie.

 

U.P. Division 1 Player of the Year:

  • Lillian Nelson, Negaunee

U.P. Division 1 Coach of the Year:

  • Sarah Massie, Westwood

Division 1 All-UP First Team Singles:

  • Kaia Miller, Marquette
  • Lillian Nelson, Negaunee
  • Ashlyn Blaskowski, Kingsford
  • Pearl Wellens, Menominee
  • Jillian Koski, Westwood
  • Sophia Derkos, Escanaba
  • Addie Tromblie, Gladstone
  • Daylyn Drew, Negaunee
  • Lindsay Williams, Westwood
  • Emma Miller & Madison Austin – Negaunee
  • Natalie Prophet & Natalie Blanck – Westwood
  • Emma Wagner & Montgomery Pepin – Gladstone
  • Abby Hill & Gracie Wickham – Escanaba
  • Eliina Brazeau & Cecelia Jacuzzo – Marquette
  • Kennedy Olson & Anna Ngrat – Menominee
  • Delaney Cram & Paige Janousek – Kingsford
  • Erica Moore & Delaney McIntyre – Escanaba
  • Lexi Olson & Alyssa Prophet – Westwood

