Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, October 14th at 9am.

Zach Beckman (QB, Westwood): 15 carries, 157 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 72 passing yards, 2 TDs

Brady Badker (WR, Menominee): 4 receptions, 144 yards, 3 TDS, 36 yards per reception

Cole Potier (RB, Gladstone): 14 carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs, 11 yards per carry

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week? Zach Beckman (QB, Westwood)

Brady Badker (WR, Menominee)

Cole Potier (RB, Gladstone) View Results

Reminder polls close at 9 am October 14th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.