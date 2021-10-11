Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, October 14th at 9am.

 

Zach Beckman (QB, Westwood): 15 carries, 157 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 72 passing yards, 2 TDs

Brady Badker (WR, Menominee): 4 receptions, 144 yards, 3 TDS, 36 yards per reception

Cole Potier (RB, Gladstone): 14 carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs, 11 yards per carry

 

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Reminder polls close at 9 am October 14th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.

More Stories

Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

12 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Donation urgently needed

50 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Electric Dryer Causes Fire in Escanaba

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Local Sheriffs and the Portage Health Foundation Bring in Life Saving Program

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Six year old among the injured in a Sunday crash

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

12 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Donation urgently needed

50 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Electric Dryer Causes Fire in Escanaba

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba