Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week
ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, October 14th at 9am.
Zach Beckman (QB, Westwood): 15 carries, 157 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 72 passing yards, 2 TDs
Brady Badker (WR, Menominee): 4 receptions, 144 yards, 3 TDS, 36 yards per reception
Cole Potier (RB, Gladstone): 14 carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs, 11 yards per carry
Reminder polls close at 9 am October 14th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.