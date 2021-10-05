Marquette, North Central keep rolling atop UPSSA poll rankings

10 mins ago David Cesefske

 

MARQUETTE, Mich. – In Elven Man Marquette holding strong again with a big win over Claire in the final play of the game to maintain their number one rank. A three way tie at number two starting with Menominee who jumps in the top five with a big win over Escanaba 46–20 as that sets up an interesting matchup at Marquette friday. The Westwood Patriots and Negaunee Miners keep rolling and stay in the top five, and the kingsford Flivers with a tough loss to powerhouse Luxemburg who is now 7–0.

 

ELEVEN PLAYER
1.MARQUETTE (5) 5-1 25
2.MENOMINEE 4-2 11
2.WESTWOOD 5-1 11
2.NEGAUNEE 5-1 11
5. KINGSFORD 4-2 9

EIGHT PLAYER

1.NORTH CENTRAL (5) 6-0 25
2.FOREST PARK 6-0 18
3.PICKFORD 5-1 15
4.ONTONAGON 5-1 11
5.NEWBERRY 5-1 4

More Stories

Week 6: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

1 week ago David Cesefske

Packers roll past 49ers on Crosby Clutch field goal

1 week ago David Cesefske

Lions lose in record breaking fashion to Tucker, Ravens

1 week ago David Cesefske

Frank Hamilla Inducted Into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

1 week ago Connor Sturgill

Week 5: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 week ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Cambensy Helps Pass $9.4 Million Budget For Upper Peninsula Projects

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, North Central keep rolling atop UPSSA poll rankings

10 mins ago David Cesefske

Iron Mountain Announces Trick or Treating Hours

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Women in the Copper Country Fight for Reproductive Rights

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette Sheriff’s Office Searches For Stolen Trailer

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba