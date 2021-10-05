Marquette, North Central keep rolling atop UPSSA poll rankings

MARQUETTE, Mich. – In Elven Man Marquette holding strong again with a big win over Claire in the final play of the game to maintain their number one rank. A three way tie at number two starting with Menominee who jumps in the top five with a big win over Escanaba 46–20 as that sets up an interesting matchup at Marquette friday. The Westwood Patriots and Negaunee Miners keep rolling and stay in the top five, and the kingsford Flivers with a tough loss to powerhouse Luxemburg who is now 7–0.

ELEVEN PLAYER

1.MARQUETTE (5) 5-1 25

2.MENOMINEE 4-2 11

2.WESTWOOD 5-1 11

2.NEGAUNEE 5-1 11

5. KINGSFORD 4-2 9

EIGHT PLAYER

1.NORTH CENTRAL (5) 6-0 25

2.FOREST PARK 6-0 18

3.PICKFORD 5-1 15

4.ONTONAGON 5-1 11

5.NEWBERRY 5-1 4