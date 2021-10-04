Week 6: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 6 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, October 7th at 9am.

 

Owen Beauchamp (WR, Marquette): 2 receptions, 121 yards, 1 TD, 60.5 yards per reception

Aidan Bellisle (ATH, Menominee): 20 carries, 216 yards, 3 TDs, 237 passing yards, 3 passing TDs

Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood): 24 carries, 280 yards, 3 TDs, 11.6 yards per carry

 

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week?

  • Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood) (39%, 137 Votes)
  • Owen Beauchamp (WR, Marquette) (37%, 128 Votes)
  • Aidan Bellisle (ATH, Menominee) (24%, 85 Votes)

Total Voters: 350

Loading ... Loading ...

 

 

Reminder polls close at 9 am October 7th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.

