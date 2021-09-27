Frank Hamilla Inducted Into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Courtesy: NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University will induct five individuals and one team into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame this year.

One selection this year is Frank Hamilla.

Having spent two years at Soo Tech (now Lake Superior State University), Hamilla brought his talents to the NMU varsity basketball squad for the 1958-59 season.

In his first season as a Wildcat, he was selected to the Michigan N.A.I.A. All-Star Honor team and was named M.V.P of his team. He continues to make his mark in the NMU records book, as he recorded 421 points in a single season, averaging 17.5 points per game and is 14th all-time in career average points with 587 points through 37 games played for the green and gold, for an average of 15.8 per game.

Following his graduation from NMU, Hamilla was employed at Kimberly Clark Corporation in 1962 where he worked in various departments, ultimately finding himself in the Service Operations Department.

Similarly to his time at NMU, Hamilla left a legacy at Kimberly Clark Corporation, amassing a 30-year tenure at the company before his untimely passing on April 30, 1992.

Outside of work, Hamilla was extremely active, with a passion for bowling, fishing, as well as joining a handful of fastpitch softball and men’s basketball leagues in which he spent many summers playing alongside fellow NMU Sports Hall of Fame honoree and Wildcat teammate Dave Ghiardi.

Following graduation from NMU, Hamilla married Karen Boyak and raised four children, including Frank Jr., Marilyn, Mark and Carrie, all of whom attended and graduated from their father’s alma mater.

Hamilla is also the grandfather to seven Wildcat superfans in Madison Hamilla, Molly Hamilla, Alex Oas, Josie Hamilla, Mylie Hamilla, Frankie Mattson and Anthony Mattson. His granddaughter Madison (NMU ’18) played soccer for NMU from 2014-17.

His son, Frank Hamilla Jr. was quoted saying, “My dad would have been proud of all his kids, grandkids and this great honor.”