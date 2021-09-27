Lions lose in record breaking fashion to Tucker, Ravens

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Lions Lost to the Baltimore Ravens due to a Justin Tucker NFL record breaking 66 yard field goal on Sunday, the final score was 19-17. The Win however did not come without its controversy as the the play clock expired by more than two seconds before the snap on the play before Justin Tucker’s game-winning record breaking kick. With the loss the Lions fall to 0-3 on the season. Despite the “non call” Lions coach Dan Campbell said in his postgame press conference “if they said before the game they would kick a 66 yarder to win the game, you’d take those odds.”

