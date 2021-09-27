Week 5: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 3 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday September 30th at 9am.

Jerzee Karki (RB, Westwood): 252 rushing yards, 4 TDs, 9.4 yards per carry

Easton Palomaki (RB, Negaunee): 13 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs, 10.2 yards per carry

Dryden Nelson (RB, Calumet): 3 rushing TDs, leads team in scrimmage yards

Reminder polls close at 9 am September 30th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.