Wildcats Announce October 2 Exhibition At MTU

3 hours ago David Cesefske

COURTESY OF NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University hockey program, along with the team at Michigan Technological University, have announced an exhibition meeting between the two teams. The contest will take place prior to the start of the 2021-22 regular season, with a 7:07 p.m. start on Oct. 2, in Houghton, Michigan.

The NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief approved a waiver that allows collegiate hockey programs to schedule exhibitions against one another. The Huskies and Wildcats will play four times in the regular season in CCHA action on November 12-13 and January 21-22.

The team will open its regular season with a six-game homestand, including the first conference series of the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association when the Wildcats host the Tommies of St. Thomas University, Oct. 8-9.

