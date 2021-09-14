Week 3: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 3 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday September 16th at 9am.

Sam Mckissack (RB, Forest Park): 59 carries, 300+ rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

Aden Laurin (OLB, Menominee): 2 interceptions, game-clinching INT with 1:17 to go

Austin Ridl (QB, Marquette): 12-18, 218 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Reminder polls close at 9 am September 16th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.