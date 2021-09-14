Flivvers, Jets sit atop rankings in first UPSSA HS Football Poll of 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The first Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters U.P. Football poll of the 2021 season was released on Monday. In 11 man the Kingsford Flivvers, are undefeated at 3-0, and are the No. 1 team in the 11-player ranks. North Central is the No. 1 team on the 8-player side. The Jets are currently Undefeated and defending MHSAA Division 2 8-player state champion.
ELEVEN PLAYER POLL
1.Kingsford (5) 3-0 25
2.Menominee 3-0 19
3.Marquette 2-1 16
4.Sault Ste. Marie 2-1 8
5.Westwood 2-1 4
EIGHT PLAYER POLL
1. North Central (5) 3-0 25
2. Pickford 3-0 14
3. Rudyard 3-0 13
4. Forest Park 3-0 12
5. Newberry 3-0 9
Notable contests this week:
-No. 3 Marquette hosts the No. 1 Flivvers Friday night in a Great Northern Conference clash
-The Gladstone Braves head to Escanaba in a matchup with the Eskymos