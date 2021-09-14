Flivvers, Jets sit atop rankings in first UPSSA HS Football Poll of 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The first Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters U.P. Football poll of the 2021 season was released on Monday. In 11 man the Kingsford Flivvers, are undefeated at 3-0, and are the No. 1 team in the 11-player ranks. North Central is the No. 1 team on the 8-player side. The Jets are currently Undefeated and defending MHSAA Division 2 8-player state champion.

ELEVEN PLAYER POLL

1.Kingsford (5) 3-0 25

2.Menominee 3-0 19

3.Marquette 2-1 16

4.Sault Ste. Marie 2-1 8

5.Westwood 2-1 4

EIGHT PLAYER POLL

1. North Central (5) 3-0 25

2. Pickford 3-0 14

3. Rudyard 3-0 13

4. Forest Park 3-0 12

5. Newberry 3-0 9

Notable contests this week:

-No. 3 Marquette hosts the No. 1 Flivvers Friday night in a Great Northern Conference clash

-The Gladstone Braves head to Escanaba in a matchup with the Eskymos