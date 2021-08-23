Season Kickoff: Gladstone Braves

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill is back with the final week of our Season Kickoff coverage, tonight he previews the Gladstone Braves!

Braves Full Schedule:

– 8/27/21: vs. Calumet (Away) @7:00pm

– 9/3/21: vs. Kingsford (Away) @7:00pm

– 9/10/21: vs. Menominee (Home) @7:00pm

– 9/17/21: vs. Escanaba (Away) @7:00pm

– 9/24/21: vs. Marquette (Home) @7:00pm

– 10/1/21: vs. Elk Rapids (Away) @7:00pm

– 10/8/21: vs. Negaunee (Away) @7:00pm

– 10/16/21: vs. Gaylord (Home) @3:00pm

– 10/22/21: vs. Sault Ste Marie (Home) @7:00pm