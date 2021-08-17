Marquette Marathon Set for September

COURTESY TO NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The 22nd annual Marquette Marathon presented by Eagle Mine race day of Saturday, September 4 is drawing close and runners still have a chance to register for the Boston Marathon qualifier here.

Runners can also sign up for the Marquette Half Marathon presented by Meijer, the Wildcat 5K presented by Digs City Beach and Double Trouble Entertainment in support of Northern Michigan University Athletics, and the Friday night 1-mile Kids Pebble Fun Run presented by Marquette Pediatric Dentistry.

All finishers in the marathon and half marathon will receive a shirt and medal and awards will be presented to the top three male and female overall finishers, and top three in the age groups of 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. Finishers in the 5K will receive a shirt and awards will be given to the top three male and female overall finishers, as well as the top two in the age groups of 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. Kids race participants will receive a Marquette Pediatric Dentistry cinch sack and a ribbon with trophies being presented to the top 3 girls and top 3 boys.

The Friday night before the races there will be a race expo inside the Superior Dome from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Runners will be able to pick up their race packets and visit the booths of various local vendors. All races finish inside the Superior Dome on the 50-yard line, so the expo will also provide a chance for competitors to see the finish area.

The marathon follows the scenic Iron Ore Heritage Trail from Ishpeming-to-Negaunee-to-Marquette and has received rave reviews from past runners. The marathon starts at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in the heart of Ishpeming; which means “heaven” in Ojibwa. The half marathon starts at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum trailhead. Both the full and half courses are breathtakingly beautiful and fast.

After the marathon, there will be a post-race awards ceremony inside the Superior Dome with live entertainment provided by Double Trouble Entertainment, including bouncy houses for kids, as well and food and drinks. Marathon and half marathon finishers will receive a voucher for a free beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverage. Water and sports drinks will also be available along the course and at the finish free of charge.

For more information, visit marquettemarathon.com.