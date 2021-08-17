Season Kickoff: Munising Mustangs

5 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill is back with another night of Season Kickoff coverage, this time he previews the Munising Mustangs!

 

Mustangs Full Schedule:

8/27/21: vs. Cedarville (Home) @7:00pm

9/3/21: vs. Pickford (Away) @7:00pm

9/10/21: vs. Engadine (Home) @7:00pm

9/17/21: vs. Newberry (Away) @7:00pm

9/25/21: vs. Suttons Bay (Home) @2:00pm

10/1/21: vs. Rudyard (Home) @7:00pm

10/9/21: vs. Eben Junction Superior Central (Away) @12:00pm

10/15/21: vs. Ironwood (Home) @7:00pm

10/22/21: vs. Brimley (Away) @7:00pm

