Season Kickoff: Kingsford Flivvers

KINGSFORD, Mich. – The Kingsford Flivvers football team was once called “The Best Kept Secret in the UP” by their head coach Mark Novara.

Well the secret is out…after a season that saw the Flivvers win with mostly underclassmen, they return 15 starters and a mentality to show the U.P. exactly what Flivver football is all about!

“I think you are gonna see a lot of really talented kids,” said Flivvers head coach Mark Novara “Hopefully real disciplined too. That’s what we were working on today [in practice], just being a disciplined football, doing what we are suppose to do and we are expected to do.”

One of those talented players is quarterback Michael Meneguzzo, who is back under center for his senior year after an impressive 2020. A moment he has dreamt about since fifth grade

“It’s bittersweet, I’ve been playing quarterback here [Kingsford] my whole life,” said Kingsford quarterback Michael Meneguzzo “Knowing it’s my last year, it sucks, but at the same time I know it’s gonna be the best year. That’s what we’re thinking right now, we’ve been waiting for our senior year since fifth grade on the playground, we’ve been saying senior year we’re gonna be something special and here we are now.”

Menguzzo will plenty of targets to throw too, and none stand out more than six foot five tight end, and division one commit Zach Person. In his first season with the Flivvers, Person caught five touchdowns, was named All-GNC and second team all-state!

But Person isn’t the only Flivver to watch, and he knows this team…has some ballers!

“I say we are a really well rounded team and that’s huge especially for a high school team. We have some guys playing both ways and it’s really about getting our athletes in the right spot to make the biggest impact they can.” said tight end Zach Person.

Now while the young guys on the team will provide big plays, Coach Novara knows that his seniors lead the way by play, and by example…

“Mike’s been tremendous, he works harder than everybody. Just a fantastic player, has really gotten himself into a good spot. He’s in great shape, he’s running the ball real well, throwing the ball extremely well and we’re just happy to have him.” Said coach Novara

“Zach, of course, is just a different level talented kid,” said Novara “Obviously a D1 athlete, but just a tremendous athlete, great all-around athlete, and great kid!”

Kingsford will start their season at home against Green Bay East on August 27th, and this time…they’ll have their 12th man in Flivver Nation backing them up!

“We’re a huge family oriented team, culture and we just stay all together,” said Person “Now that my grandparents are able to see me play, and my aunts and uncles it really just adds to everything.”

“This place [Flivvers Stadium] is going to be rocking next Friday,” said coach Novara “When Green Bay East comes in. Flivver Nation is something else it’s a different experience there is nothing like it. Our fans go crazy, our student section is awesome, our band is fantastic, our cheerleaders, it’s just a great environment.”

“Last year we missed out on that opportunity with the fans and the Flivver Nation, but this year I’m just so excited to do that,” said Meneguzzo “I’ve looked up to the quarterbacks my whole life and now I get to be that guy and it’s awesome.”