Rodgers Holding Out, Skips Mandatory Mini-Camp

GREEN BAY, Wisco – Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback and the primary face of the Green Bay Packers franchise for 13 years. But over the past year or so, the strong link to the team and its MVP has looked threatened. Today didn’t do anything to help speculations as Rodgers, 37, failed to appear for a mandatory minicamp building speculation to the rumors that Rodgers is looking to be traded or looking for a raise. If Rodgers continues his boycott throughout the start of training camp, the Packers will be required to fine him $50,000 for each day he misses. The team could also pursue repayment of millions in bonus money.

Continue Reading