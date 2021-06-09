The 10th Annual Island Resort Championship Set To Tee Off In the U.P.

8 hours ago David Cesefske

Photo Credit: Island Resort Golf

 

HARRIS, Mich – Just in time with the warm weather peaking in the U.P. an exciting tournament will be celebrating its 10 annual outing, The Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass which takes place this weekend June 11th– June 13th. The event marks the 9th stop on the LPGA’S developmental circuit Symetra tour makes its way to the beautiful U.P. in Harris Michigan. With a total purse set at 200,00, a 144 player field, and a course that will leave you in awe the Island Resort Championship is sure to provide plenty of entertainment. I spent some time speaking with the courses Director of golf Dave Douglas to discuss the event as well as the obstacles golfers competing may encounter.

