The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll

ISHPEMING, Mich -Well it’s that time of year where you blow the dust off your bike and take it for a ride.

The eighth annual Iron Range Roll bike race will start at 1 pm, Saturday in Ishpeming.

The race will begin at the Cliff Shaft Mine Museum and ends at the Marquette Commons.

The race will raise funds for youth programs at the YMCA of Marquette County.

There is still time to register or sign up as a volunteer for the race.

You can find a link to those applications below.

Iron Range Roll 2021 (bikesignup.com)