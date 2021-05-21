New Finlandia football Mike Dufrane ready to turn the page for the program

ISHPEMING, Mich. – When the Finlandia Lions football team brought in new head coach Mike Dufrane it was clear why the two sides agreed on a vision… Local ties, defensive minded, and someone who’s hungry for success.

“I have wanted to be a head football coach, when I started in this profession and I wanted to do it, I wanted to be a head coach,” said coach Mike Dufrane. “Nothing is better to me than watching a young man come in, and develop through four years of being a college athlete, graduating with a college degree, going and getting a successful job and having a family.”

Coach Dufrane also has a vision for the future of Finlandia football, one that involves local talent, and the desire to get the community behind the team and in the stands.

“There be nothing better to be than watching those guys come in, graduate, get degrees, go get jobs, making their communities better and just have a program that the community can be proud of,’ said Coach Dufrane.