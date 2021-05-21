New Finlandia football Mike Dufrane ready to turn the page for the program

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – When the Finlandia Lions football team brought in new head coach Mike Dufrane it was clear why the two sides agreed on a vision… Local ties, defensive minded, and someone who’s hungry for success.

“I have wanted to be a head football coach, when I started in this profession and I wanted to do it, I wanted to be a head coach,” said coach Mike Dufrane. “Nothing is better to me than watching a young man come in, and develop through four years of being a college athlete, graduating with a college degree, going and getting a successful job and having a family.”

Coach Dufrane also  has a vision for the future of Finlandia football, one that involves local talent, and the desire to get the community behind the team and in the stands.

“There be nothing better to be than watching those guys come in, graduate, get degrees, go get jobs, making their communities better and just have a program that the community can be proud of,’ said Coach Dufrane.

More Stories

Ellie Mackay talks teammates & leadership

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Ellie Mackay Earns All-America Honorable Mention

10 hours ago David Cesefske

NMU Hockey Unveils 2021-22 Schedule

1 day ago David Cesefske

Hockey Unveils 2021-22 Schedule

1 day ago David Cesefske

Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Negaunee Softball Looks To Continue Dominance Led By Coach Carlson

2 days ago David Cesefske

You may have missed

New Finlandia football Mike Dufrane ready to turn the page for the program

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Ellie Mackay talks teammates & leadership

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

VA Medical Center introduces expansion opportunities for Veterans

4 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Ishpeming’s Plant Connection’s plant and veggie sale

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Village Of Laurium To Open Roller Rink

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba
BREAKING: POLICE SEEK HELP IN FINDING A MISSING TEENAGER
+ +