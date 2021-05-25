WestPAC girl’s golf competed at the George Young Invitational in Crystal Falls
ISHPEMING, Mich. – WestPAC girl’s golf competed at the George Young Invitational in Crystal Falls, with Rylie Koskinen of Baraga coing away with first place singles play and the Westwood Patriots winning in team play.
Top five results are below:
TEAM:
1st – Westwood: 432
2nd – Houghton: 460
3rd – Ontonogan: 472
4th – West Iron County: 507
5th: Forest Park: 560
INDIVIDUAL:
1st – Rylie Koskinen: 91; Baraga
2nd – Rachel Niskanen: 93; Negaunee
3rd – Jillian Koski: 98; Westwood
4th – Ella Menigoz: 100; Ontonogan
5th – Laci Moffatt: 104; Westwood