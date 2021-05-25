WestPAC girl’s golf competed at the George Young Invitational in Crystal Falls

ISHPEMING, Mich. – WestPAC girl’s golf competed at the George Young Invitational in Crystal Falls, with Rylie Koskinen of Baraga coing away with first place singles play and the Westwood Patriots winning in team play.

Top five results are below:

TEAM:

1st – Westwood: 432

2nd – Houghton: 460

3rd – Ontonogan: 472

4th – West Iron County: 507

5th: Forest Park: 560

INDIVIDUAL:

1st – Rylie Koskinen: 91; Baraga

2nd – Rachel Niskanen: 93; Negaunee

3rd – Jillian Koski: 98; Westwood

4th – Ella Menigoz: 100; Ontonogan

5th – Laci Moffatt: 104; Westwood

 

 

