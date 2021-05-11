Wildlife enthusiasts will be happy as the Marshland Wildlife Drive and Fishing Loop will open this Saturday, May 15.

Its part of Seney’s National Wildlife Refuge and it has a variety of habitats to explore. It’s a U.P. gem known for birding, fishing, bicycling, and kayaking.

Due to Covid the visitor center and headquarters offices remain closed. FOR UPDATES, VISIT THE SENEY NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE WEBSITE.

https://www.fws.gov/refuge/seney/

The Marshland Wildlife Drive and Fishing Loop will open, as usual, this Saturday, May 15.

The auto drives are an easy way to watch wildlife and cast a line. If you prefer physical activity outside of a

vehicle, you might enjoy walking the Pine Ridge Nature Trail and Northern Hardwoods trails or bring your bike

and meander the roads. The Manistique River is open to canoeing and kayaking as well. Outdoor restrooms are

available near the headquarters offices and at the Show Pool Shelter along M77.

Access to public lands has been a boon for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Our national wildlife

refuges and national fish hatcheries have been a source of relief and joy to many seeking solace in nature.

While the refuge property continues to be open during daylight hours, the visitor center and headquarters offices

remain closed until further notice and no public events are planned.

Our operational decisions are based on the

most up-to-date public health data we receive from states, county health departments, the CDC and other

sources.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required in all federal buildings and outside on federal lands when

social distancing cannot be maintained.

