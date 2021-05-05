Els of Women’s Golf Takes 18th at NCAA East Regional

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University

CARMEL, Ind. — Senior Caro Els of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf team closed out the season for the Wildcats at the 2021 NCAA Division II East Regional hosted by the University of Indianapolis at the Prairie View Golf Club with an 18th place finish.

Els posted rounds of 80, 78, and 78 to finish with a final score of 236 at the three-day NCAA Regional. The total score of 236 is the fifth-best 54 hole score in program history.

Over the course of the event, the senior from Swakopmund, Namibia shot a birdie on five holes, par on 26 holes, a bogey on 21 holes, and a double bogey on two holes.

Els has taken part in the NCAA East Regional all four years it was held while she was a member of the NMU team. She became the second-ever Wildcat Women’s Golf team student-athlete to be named to the All-GLIAC First Team when she received the honor earlier this season.

NMU finished in the top 10 at two of their five events this season as a team. Freshman Annie Pietila joined Els on the All-GLIAC team as she was named to the Honorable Mention team after finishing second in stroke play at the GLIAC Championship.