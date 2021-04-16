Blue Cross Blue Shield Strengthening The Safety Net Grant

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Help is available for organizations that help others.

Health care clinics can apply for grants through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Strengthening the Safety Net Program.

The program offers grants to community–based and volunteer clinics, including those that provide medical, dental and mental health care.

Applicants may apply for a grant to support clinic operations or services as a medical home.

Check out the link below to apply and for more information:

Strengthening the Safety Net – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (bcbsm.com)

