Blue Cross Blue Shield Strengthening The Safety Net Grant

Health care clinics can apply for grants through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Strengthening the Safety Net Program.

The program offers grants to community–based and volunteer clinics, including those that provide medical, dental and mental health care.

Applicants may apply for a grant to support clinic operations or services as a medical home.

Strengthening the Safety Net – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (bcbsm.com)