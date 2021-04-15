Legislation Proposed To Add Judge To 25th Circuit Court

The 25th Circuit Court in Marquette County could see the addition of a new judge.

Legislation introduced Wednesday in the State Senate and House of Representatives would add a second seat to the court.

The legislation is expected to pass and the addition of a second judge is something that can happen in the next two months, said State Representative Sara Cambensy.

The county is currently served by one circuit court judge, after a second position was eliminated in 2017.

Local officials and the legal community support the legislation, including 25th Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi.