The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office have taken a wanted fugitive into custody hours after asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Police say 19–year-old Chenoa Rae Phillips removed a GPS monitoring device and failed to report to court–ordered drug treatment.

Phillips was arrested on April 5th on a charge of possession of methamphetimine.

She had been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond on April 7th.