Distracted Driving Awareness Month

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Michigan police agencies are reminding residents that distracted driving isn’t just talking and texting on cellphones behind the wheel.

Other forms of distracted driving include talking with other passengers and eating and drinking as well as having distracting and loud music playing in cars, said Patrol Captain Mike Laurila of the Marquette City Police Department.

The Marquette City Police Department even has a way to monitor distracted driving through special patrol vehicles.

For more information, visit the link below:

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month – Learn What you Can Do | (enddd.org)

