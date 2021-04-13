NMU Cancels Vaccine Clinics due to J&J pause

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Northern Michigan University is cancelling  vaccine clinics for students scheduled today and tomorrow due to federal calls to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control made the announcement on Tuesday.

Students who had appointments for the clinics and still wish to begin the vaccination process with the Moderna (2-shot) vaccine can do so through the Marquette County Health Department on Wednesday by signing up here.

The MCHD clinic is being held on at the Northern Center on NMU’s campus. Students who register for the MCHD’s Wednesday clinic will be notified as quickly as possible.  Notification should be no later than the end of the business day today for registrations made before 4 p.m., as to their Wednesday appointment time, an NMU press release states.

