Marquette County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding fugitive

1 hour ago Lisa Bowers

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help to find a fugitive.

The police say 19-year-old Chenoa Rae Phillips removed a GPS monitoring device and failed to report to court-ordered drug treatment.

Phillips is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was arrested on April 5 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and released from jail on a personal recognizance bond on April 7.

Call the sheriff’s office tip line at 906-225-8441 with a possible location, or 911 if you see Phillips.

