Whitmer Tours Eastern Michigan University Vaccination Clinic

Amidst a growing Covid–19 crisis, Governor Gretchen Whitmer seems to be banking on personal responsibility and vaccines.

During a vaccine clinic at Eastern Michigan University, Whitmer said the state is expanding it’s vaccine access.

She also reiterated the need for more vaccine supply from the federal government saying

“In Michigan, we’re working around the clock to expand access to the three safe, effective vaccines, so we can bring down our Covid–19 numbers and save lives. We need more vaccine doses so that we can get back to normal as soon as possible, and the way forward is to continue ramping up our vaccine access and double down on our efforts to mask up, socially distance, and wash our hands. Let’s beat Covid–19 together.”

The governor also reportedly announced the extension of workplace safety emergency rules during her remarks.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration will extend the rule that prohibits in–person work for the next six months