Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission makes lowering suicide rate a priority

Suicide is complex, involving many biological, psychological, social and cultural factors. Every six hours in Michigan someone commits suicide. It’s a pandemic within a pandemic and the Michigan department of health and human services (MDHHS ) is releasing a report that makes recommendations on how to reduce the suicide rate.

The commission has been charged to work with state departments, nonprofit organizations, and universities on the causes and factors of suicide in Michigan.

This will streamline effective suicide prevention that requires the engagement of multiple sectors and agencies.

By doing so the suicide prevention commission has established achievable objectives that will save lives.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALK. Press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. If you are under 21, you can ask to talk a peer at Teen Link.

If you are a TTY user, you can use your preferred relay services or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255.

If you feel like you need someone to talk to but do not feel like talking on the phone, try texting “Hello” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/ to find chat links to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Veterans Crisis Line, or the National Disaster Distress Helpline.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_99557—,00.html

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs