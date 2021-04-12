Young Professionals Initiative offers meaningful introduction to the world of work

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Young people who are just entering the workforce could have a little more help thanks to some state funding.

“Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!” received a $100, 000.00 Young Initiatives grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development.

The funding will provide career preparation, employment opportunities, and education resulting in sustainable employment for young adults, ages 14–24.

LEO awarded 2 million dollars in grant funding under the program statewide.

For more info visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/leo/

https://www.michiganworks.org/region-a

