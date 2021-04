The Melt-Down Structure on Teal Lake sunk on Monday, April 5 at 3:18pm.

The Teal Lake Melt-Down is a community fundraiser benefiting the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. The community purchased tickets to take a guess at when the Structure would break through the ice. Mike Guenette, of Negaunee, won the prize of $2,188.00 with a winning guess of 3:01pm, April 5, 2021.