Man Arrested After Crashing Into Electrical Pole

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A one–car accident in Escanaba shut down Willow Creek Road yesterday afternoon.

A driver crashed into an electrical pole, sheering the pole. He fled the scene on foot.

Escanaba Public Safety officers tracked the suspect by using a drone and canine units.

Members of the public also assisted in the search.

He was located near Menards and taken into police custody.

The driver was not seriously injured and was lodged in the Delta County Jail on multiple charges.

