The U.P. Virtual Apprenticeship Fair

If you’re an Upper Michigan employer you can get connected to hundreds of talented high school students and job seekers through the “Virtual Apprenticeship Fair.”

The event will be held April 16th from 9 am to 12 pm.

It’s put on by the “” and “Mackinac Economic Alliance” and is made possible thanks to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.

Each employer will be given a virtual booth at no cost. Signing up as an employer gives you access to:

Highlighting your company’s mission and benefits

Summarizing your current job opportunities and programs

Posting a video about your company or organization

Chatting with job seekers

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/877258806173924

Or–sign up today to join the virtual apprenticeship fair by emailing roxielou12@gmail.com with your company name, contact person, and email address.