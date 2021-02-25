Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson to miss spring games

LAKELAND, fla – Spring training games for the Tigers are starting this Sunday, and a lot of young talent that Tiger fans are anxious to see are in camp. One name however will have to wait to showcase his power a little bit longer. Detroit Tigers 1st overall pick in this past years draft Spencer Torkelson will miss several spring training games after slicing his finger Wednesday night at his rental house and had to get stitches. Manager AJ Hinch said the injury is “very mild,” but Torkelson will be limited in camp workouts until further notice and will not be available to play in the initial spring training games. The Tigers have announced the first two pitchers who will get game action in game 1, going with Tyler Alexander and Michael Fulmar.

