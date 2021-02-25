Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson to miss spring games

3 hours ago David Cesefske

DETROIT, MI - JULY 18: Major League Baseballs number one draft pick Spencer Torkelson #73 of the Detroit Tigers fields during the Detroit Tigers Summer Workouts at Comerica Park on July 18, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LAKELAND, fla – Spring training games for the Tigers are starting this Sunday, and a lot of young talent that Tiger fans are anxious to see are in camp. One name however will have to wait to showcase his power a little bit longer. Detroit Tigers 1st overall pick in this past years draft Spencer Torkelson will miss several spring training games after slicing his finger Wednesday night at his rental house and had to get stitches. Manager AJ Hinch said the injury is “very mild,” but Torkelson will be limited in camp workouts until further notice and will not be available to play in the initial spring training games. The Tigers have announced the first two pitchers who will get game action in game 1, going with Tyler Alexander and Michael Fulmar.

More Stories

Tiger Woods in Surgery after serious car accident

2 days ago David Cesefske

Blake Griffin and Detroit Pistons to Part Ways

1 week ago David Cesefske

Behind the Athlete: Kameron Karp

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Stafford, Detroit Lions Mutually agree to part ways

1 month ago David Cesefske

The Great Outdoors – Archery Basics

5 months ago Ronnie Das

Gov. Whitmer clarifies return of sports; masks must be worn

6 months ago Donny Ede

You may have missed

Baraga County crash sends four to the hospital

18 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Bill package could lower cost of healthcare

23 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Tragic shooting in Luce County

28 mins ago Lisa Bowers

2020 a “Transformative” year for Cleveland Cliffs

34 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Former Team USA coach dies by suicide after facing 24 felony charges

40 mins ago Ronnie Das