Wolverine Day has been proclaimed by Gov. Whitmer

Fans gathered far and wide to watch the Michigan Wolverines win the College Football National Championship yesterday. They overpowered the Washington Huskies claiming their first championship in 26 years. The victory signaled an end to a perfect 15 and 0 season.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer who is a proud mother to two students at the University of Michigan, proclaimed today as Wolverine Day. She stated “As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan. This team’s exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who’s got it better than us? Nobody! Go blue!”

Congratulations to the Michigan Wolverines for a great season.