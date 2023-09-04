Kyle Rudolph Retires from the NFL

ISHPEMING, Mich.- Kyle Rudolph announced his retirement from the NFL earlier today via social media. The 33-year-old decided that it was his time to hang up his cleats.

Rudolph is a two-time Pro Bowl Tight End, having played the game in 2012 and 2017, both as a Minnesota Viking. The 12-year NFL veteran played his best season on a year he did not earn a Pro Bowl nod: in 2017. He totaled 83 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns that season. Remarkably, he only totaled two fumbles his entire career.

With a whole list of accomplishments, Rudolph’s most memorable moment as a professional came in 2020, where he caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Wild Card Round.

He goes by ‘Big Country’, and that is exactly where he can spend his retirement with his family if he so chooses.