Tiger Woods in Surgery after serious car accident

LOS ANGELES, CA — A developing story were following closely as iconic golfer and figure Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in the Los Angeles area, authorities confirmed Tuesday. The crash happened on the border of Rolling Hills Estates around 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department. Details about what led up the crash were not released but authorities say the car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard when it crashed at Blackhorse road. Woods was the only person in the car, which sustained major damage, and was extricated from the wreck by L.A. County firefighters and paramedics. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Now since then woods’ agent said the golf pro has serious leg injuries and is in surgery.

