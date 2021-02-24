Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive

Dennis Lee Swenor

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public to locate a wanted fugitive. Dennis Lee Swenor (35-years-old) is wanted for failure to report to jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge, and felony absconding/forfeiting bond.
Swenor is 5 foot 10 and weighs approximately 165 pounds.  He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Swenor was sentenced over Zoom to 18 months to 8 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was ordered by a judge to report to jail on November 20, and from there be transferred to the MDOC. Swenor failed to report to jail and has since absconded/forfeited the bond given to him in a criminal proceeding wherein a felony was charged.

Anyone with information on Swenor’s present location is asked to call 911 or Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912.

