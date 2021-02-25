Ten year old girl killed in Lakefield Township

LUCE COUNTY – A 10-year-old Lakefield township girl was allegedly murdered Tuesday. Her 14-year-old brother was arrested for the crime.

The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post responded to the residence at 8 p.m. where they found the 10-year-old had been shot.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP investigators determined it was her brother who shot her, according to the release.

The boy was arrested and arraigned in 92nd District Court on Wednesday evening on one count of open murder. His name was not released because he is a minor.

He is lodged at the Sault Tribal Youth Detention Facility.