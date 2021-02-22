West End Health Foundation seeking grant applications

Local non profits could garner funding for capital improvements and the purchase of new equipment this spring.

The west end health foundation opened its spring 2021 grant cycle today.

WEHF recently tailored a grant specifically to fill capital and equipment needs.

Last year’s grant funding included equipment for the luge track at Lucy Hill, renovation costs for the Shady Nook at Bay Cliff health camp and a $10,000 grant to the Ishpeming Ski Club for trail maintenance.

Non-profit organizations with an IRS 501 C 3 or other non-profit designation, governmental units and school districts are eligible to apply for grants.

The range of WEHF Competitive Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Non-profit organizations that provide programs and services which address one or more of the following as Areas of Concern are eligible for funding

chronic disease education management or screenings

mental health and social or emotional support; obesity

environmental health

access to health care

substance abuse prevention or treatment

assistance to the uninsured or under-insured

senior independence and socialization

The entire grant process is conducted online with an April 1 application deadline, visit www.westendhf.org.

Foundation manager Pam Christenses said anyone with questions is free to contact WEHF at 906-204-7410.