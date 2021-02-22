West End Health Foundation seeking grant applications
Local non profits could garner funding for capital improvements and the purchase of new equipment this spring.
The west end health foundation opened its spring 2021 grant cycle today.
WEHF recently tailored a grant specifically to fill capital and equipment needs.
Last year’s grant funding included equipment for the luge track at Lucy Hill, renovation costs for the Shady Nook at Bay Cliff health camp and a $10,000 grant to the Ishpeming Ski Club for trail maintenance.
Non-profit organizations with an IRS 501 C 3 or other non-profit designation, governmental units and school districts are eligible to apply for grants.
The range of WEHF Competitive Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Non-profit organizations that provide programs and services which address one or more of the following as Areas of Concern are eligible for funding
- chronic disease education management or screenings
- mental health and social or emotional support; obesity
- environmental health
- access to health care
- substance abuse prevention or treatment
- assistance to the uninsured or under-insured
- senior independence and socialization
The entire grant process is conducted online with an April 1 application deadline, visit www.westendhf.org.
Foundation manager Pam Christenses said anyone with questions is free to contact WEHF at 906-204-7410.