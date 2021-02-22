Vaccine clinic for veterans scheduled

Upper Peninsula veterans can get a COVID–19 vaccine on March 1 at the Bay College Campus in Escanaba.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to veterans who call to register with a scheduler.

The time slots available are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Veterans who are eligible for VA services should call 906-774-3300 and dial extension 33115 between the hours of 8:00a.m. and 4:30p.m. CT, Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

The Department of Veterans announced the vaccination of its one millionth veteran nationwide. Since mid–December, the Iron Mountain VA has administered more than 7,000 vaccines to veterans in the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin.

For more information about vaccine clinics or COVID-19 tests for veterans, visit www.ironmountain.va.gov.