Two injured in U.P. snowmobile crash

8 hours ago Ronnie Das

NEWBERRY, Mich (WBUP) — Two snowmobiles crashed in the Upper Peninsula on Saturday evening, injuring two people.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash in Newberry. The injured riders were taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for treatment, according to an article from M–live. The details of the injuries have not yet been released.

As of January 27th, three people in the Upper Peninsula have died from snowmobile crashes, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Officials want to remind snowmobilers to “Ride Right

