Wildcat Hockey Drops Game One To Alabama Huntsville

19 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

MARQUETTE. Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team’s win streak was snapped Tuesday evening as they fell to the University of Alabama Huntsville, 3-1, in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association matchup.

UAH drew first blood, carrying the puck the length of the ice and finding a small opening through the five-hole for the 1-0 lead.

After one period of play the Wildcats led the shots on goal margin, 10-9, but trailed the Chargers 1-0.

It took the Chargers just 2:01 in the second to take the 2-0 lead as they capitalized on a net-front scramble for the tally.

With 4:14 left to play in the middle frame, UAH took the 3-0 lead.

Andre Ghantous was not to be blanked Tuesday night, recording a point in his eighth straight game with a goal at 17:07 of the second period.

The Wildcats looked to carry the momentum from their late goal into the third period, outshooting the Chargers, 21-14.

Both teams were held scoreless in the final period of play for the 3-1 final as the Wildcats drop to 7-12-0 on the season and 5-4-0 in WCHA contests.

