Love on Local program surpasses $250k in gift card sales

MARQUETTE COUNTY — During COVID–19, it’s never been more important to shop local. One program that promotes just that is proving to be successful.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership’s (LSCP) Love on Local program surpassed $250,000 in gift card sales in only six months.

The Love on Local program features gift cards that can be used at any small business in the area. That way, the money stays within the area, and everyone can share the wealth.

“Love on Local has made a huge impact in our community,” said Megan O’Connor of the LSCP. “It’s so easy to just buy a gift card and spend it at local small businesses, and it’s really easy to share the wealth of those gift cards because it can be used at any local small business in Marquette County.”

Use of the cards surged during the holiday season, as people bought gifts from local businesses for friends and family.

More information can be found on their website here.