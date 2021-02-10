Erbisch/Matz appointed to state boards

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has selected a Marquette County community leader has been selected to serve on a state board.

Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch was one of 8 individuals appointed to serve on the Michigan Municipal Services Authority Board and Executive Committee.

The authority is a public body created by an agreement between the cities of Grand Rapids and Livonia. According to Whitmer’s press release, the body functions as a “virtual city authorized to do anything a municipal corporation can do but it has no geographic boundaries.”

Elise Matz of Calumet was appointed to the Utility Consumer Participation Board for a two-year term. Matz is the government relations manager for Lean& Green Michigan, Michigan’s PACE Authority and a consultant in the renewable energy space.

The UCPB provides grants to qualified applicants that represent the interests of Michigan residential energy customers at proceedings before the Michigan Public Service Commission. \

The appointments are not subject to Senate approval.

More Stories

Drug arrest in Ishpeming

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

COVID-19 Community Response Fund grants $35k to 23 Marquette County nonprofits

2 days ago Donny Ede

Ishpeming man missing since Wednesday

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Room at the Inn unveils permanent homeless shelter

5 days ago Donny Ede

Local bars, restaurants and patrons enjoy first days of in-person dining resuming

1 week ago Donny Ede

Moderate to low-income housing for seniors set to open in Ishpeming soon

1 week ago Donny Ede

You may have missed

Erbisch/Matz appointed to state boards

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Train Derailed in Escanaba

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Evening Sports 2.9.21

15 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Snowmobile accident

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Calumet restaurant changes course

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+