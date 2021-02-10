Erbisch/Matz appointed to state boards

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has selected a Marquette County community leader has been selected to serve on a state board.

Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch was one of 8 individuals appointed to serve on the Michigan Municipal Services Authority Board and Executive Committee.

The authority is a public body created by an agreement between the cities of Grand Rapids and Livonia. According to Whitmer’s press release, the body functions as a “virtual city authorized to do anything a municipal corporation can do but it has no geographic boundaries.”

Elise Matz of Calumet was appointed to the Utility Consumer Participation Board for a two-year term. Matz is the government relations manager for Lean& Green Michigan, Michigan’s PACE Authority and a consultant in the renewable energy space.

The UCPB provides grants to qualified applicants that represent the interests of Michigan residential energy customers at proceedings before the Michigan Public Service Commission. \

The appointments are not subject to Senate approval.