MCSWMA talks proper battery disposal

Simple household items can be dangerous if they aren’t disposed of properly.

The Marquette County solid waste management authority wants to remind residents not to throw away batteries with their other household waste.

MCSWMA Director of Operations Brad Austin said lithium ion the batteries were the cause of a small fire at the landfill on February 3rd. A bag of waste caught fire when it was run over by the landfill compactor.

These batteries can be found in a variety of household items including wireless phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, scooters and other vehicles as well as toys and smoke alarms.

Austin said residents and businesses have safe environmentally friendly options for battery disposal.

Batteries can be brought to the landfill year round – visit recycle906.com for more information.