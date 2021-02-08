COVID-19 Community Response Fund grants $35k to 23 Marquette County nonprofits

1 hour ago Donny Ede

MARQUETTE — The COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a collaboration of the Community Foundation of Marquette County and United Way of Marquette County, recently granted over $35,000 to 23 Marquette County nonprofits. These grants were given as “phase two” of the fund, supporting operational expenses for local nonprofits.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund volunteer committee met weekly and biweekly since March 2020 to establish the fund, review applications, and quickly disperse grants as part of phase one. The fund distributed over $88,000 in grants in phase one, supporting basic needs such as food for children and seniors and protective equipment for front-line workers and volunteers, among many other requests.

The committee met in January to review phase two applications, providing operational support for nonprofits. These organizations have been affected by decreases in funding typically provided by fundraising events and admission or program fees. The committee awarded $35,620 in phase two grants to help offset these losses – the complete list of phase two awardees is below.

In the last ten months, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has awarded over $124,000 in phase one and phase two grants to Marquette County nonprofits and charitable causes.

COVID-19 Community Response Fund Phase Two Grant Recipients

906 Community Church

Bay Cliff Health Camp

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties, Inc.

Cancer Care of Marquette County

Care Clinic

Forsyth Township Police

Girl Scouts

Hope Free Lutheran Church

Ishpeming Historical Society

Janzen House

Little Brothers, Friends of the Elderly

Marquette Alger Resolution Services

Marquette Regional History Center

Moosewood Nature Center

Negaunee Senior Center

NICE Community Schools

Room at the Inn

St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish

Superior Children’s Advocacy

Superior Housing Solutions

The Salvation Army – Marquette and Ishpeming

Trillium House

UP Children’s Museum

More Stories

Ishpeming man missing since Wednesday

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Room at the Inn unveils permanent homeless shelter

3 days ago Donny Ede

Local bars, restaurants and patrons enjoy first days of in-person dining resuming

6 days ago Donny Ede

Moderate to low-income housing for seniors set to open in Ishpeming soon

7 days ago Donny Ede

Groomer Fire

7 days ago Lisa Bowers

State changes may mean less first dose COVID-19 vaccines for rural counties

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

COVID-19 Community Response Fund grants $35k to 23 Marquette County nonprofits

1 hour ago Donny Ede

Wildcat Men Sweep Northwood With 74-63 Victory Sunday

20 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Ishpeming man missing since Wednesday

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Wildcats Pick Up Weekend Split With 55-53 Road Victory At Northwood

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Wildcat Men’s Strong Second Half Lifts Them Over Northwood Saturday

2 days ago Connor Sturgill