Ishpeming man missing since Wednesday

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

The City of Ishpeming Police Department is asking help from the public to find a 34-year-old Ishpeming man.

Branden Steven Holm was last seen within the City of Ishpeming on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Branden is 5’7” and approximately 155lbs.  He has short brown hair and green eyes.  He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray winter jacket.

If anyone has seen or heard from Branden Holm, they are asked to contact the City of Ishpeming Police Department. (906) 486-4416.

