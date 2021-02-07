Ishpeming man missing since Wednesday

The City of Ishpeming Police Department is asking help from the public to find a 34-year-old Ishpeming man.

Branden Steven Holm was last seen within the City of Ishpeming on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Branden is 5’7” and approximately 155lbs. He has short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray winter jacket.

If anyone has seen or heard from Branden Holm, they are asked to contact the City of Ishpeming Police Department. (906) 486-4416.